'Online threats of violence’ linked to ‘Justice for J6’ rally for MAGA rioters tracked by Homeland Security

On Thursday, CBS News reported that intelligence officials with the Department of Homeland Security are warning of "online threats of violence" connected to the "Justice for J6" rally planned for September 18.

"The bulletin produced by DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis and shared with state, local, tribal and territorial partners on Thursday 'assess[es] that some individuals involved in or opposed to the 'Justice for J6' rally planned for 18 September at Union Square (which encompasses the U.S. Capitol) in Washington, D.C., may seek to engage in violence but lack indications of a specific or credible plot associated with the event,'" reported Nicole Sganga.

Although officials continue to monitor the threats, other reports suggest that turnout may be far lower at this event than the original attack on the Capitol. Meanwhile, protective fencing has gone up at the Capitol complex and members of Congress are currently in recess.

The "Justice for J6" rally is being held in support of the Capitol rioters currently being held in custody, whom right-wing activists have claimed are "political prisoners."