Explosion reported outside Kabul airport where US evacuations are underway: report
People are evacuated at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 24, 2021(AFP)

On Thursday, CNN reported that a blast occurred outside of a gate into Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, where crowds have been gathering for days to try to board evacuation flights out of the country.

"One official said there are injuries among Afghans, but there is no information yet on any US casualties," reported Barbara Starr, Kylie Atwood, and Ivana Kottasová. "Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed there was an explosion outside of the airport. 'We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,' he said in a tweet."

This report comes after the U.S. State Department warned Americans to stay away from several major gates into the airport last night, amid intelligence of an "imminent attack" threat.

