Black medical worker's complaints about N-word spewing colleague ignored by employer: investigation

A Black employee at the Tacoma Medical Center in Washington is set to receive $140,000 after an investigation found complaints of racial harassment went unheeded by the human resources department, The News Tribune reported.

According to the investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, “Kaiser permitted an African American employee to be harassed by her coworker’s repeated use of a version of the n-word” -- a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

.“Kaiser Permanente has a deep and abiding commitment to racial equity and we hold ourselves accountable to be responsive to any allegation of discrimination," the company said in a statement to The Tribune.

"We are on a journey to strengthen our policies and eliminate bias, discrimination and racism in our workplaces and care settings. Through this settlement, we will be implementing additional training and processes to expedite investigations when claims of discrimination are raised and, together with our employees, we will continue to make Kaiser Permanente a safe and inclusive work environment.”

“It is not enough to have a workplace policy against racial harassment,” said Nancy Sienko, district director for the EEOC’s San Francisco District. “The law requires employers to follow through on that policy by thoroughly investigating harassment complaints and taking effective action to end a hostile work environment.”



