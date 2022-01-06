Kamala Harris was inside DNC headquarters when live pipe bomb was discovered: report
Kamala Harris (Shutterstock) 6 (1)

On Thursday, POLITICO's Kyle Cheney reported that Vice President Kamala Harris was inside the headquarters of the Democratic National Convention at the moment when a live pipe bomb was discovered on January 6, 2021.

The fact that the then-VP elect was so close to the improvised explosive device had not been disclosed previously.

READ MORE: MAGA rioter still serving as Marine major — and his college essay reveals a possible 'fan boy' motive

A second device was also discovered outside the Republican National Committee headquarters. The person responsible for planting the devices has not yet been identified, at least publicly.

The presence of the pipe bombs, according to reporter Scott MacFarlane, has been a focus of many of the Capitol rioters' defenses, as they argue that they are not really guilty of the crime of obstructing an official proceeding because it was the discovery of the bombs, and not the invasion of the Capitol, that forced Congress to stop counting the electoral votes.

SmartNews