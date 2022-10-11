Kamala Harris to visit Michigan for Gov. Whitmer fundraiser, student event
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a visit to Metro Detroit on Saturday for a fundraiser for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other events, a White House official said Tuesday. Harris is expected at a Michigan Democratic Party and Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Detroit with Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist about four weeks out from Election Day. Whitmer, who is vice chair of the DNC, is running for a second term against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The White House said the vice president will then participate in a Detroit event focused on the legislation pas...