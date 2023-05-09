Kansas abortion clinic files federal lawsuit to retain access to common abortion pill

The Kansas Coalition for Life has organized the monthly prayer gathering for more than 17 years. - Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle/The Wichita Eagle/Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle
A Kansas abortion clinic is suing the Food and Drug Administration in an effort to retain access to a common medication used in abortions. The Trust Women Foundation, which operates abortion clinics in Oklahoma and Wichita, is one of three plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit in Virginia seeking to block restrictions on mifepristone ordered by a federal judge in Texas last month. The Texas judge’s ruling that overturned the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in a medication abortion, is currently under a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court. But Trust Women, alongside clinics i...