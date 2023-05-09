Kansas abortion clinic files federal lawsuit to retain access to common abortion pill

However, according to the report, Pustetto shortly received numerous calls from people saying that Erskine was in fact alive. “She’s obviously not very well mentally but she’s alive,” one anonymous source told her.

The report also says that Erskine's social media accounts recently sprang back to life after a period of being disabled — with most references to her death being scrubbed.

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘You could get killed’: National security analyst issues sobering warning to E. Jean Carroll jurors

"On the latest edition of So Dramatic, Ms Pustetto called the funeral home where the text messages had reportedly come from to be told there were no funerals for that date or any listed under Ms Erskine’s name," reported news.com.au. "According to Channel 7, Victoria Police said it could 'confirm we have no fatal or life-threatening collisions recorded in the North Melbourne area in the past month.' News.com.au has contacted Victoria Police. In addition, the Victoria Coroner’s Court did not have any records of the death under the name Dannii Erskine."

It remains unclear why Erskine's death would have been fabricated, if indeed she is still alive.