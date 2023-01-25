Kansas City cop accused of being 'high out of his mind' in video placed on administrative leave

A Kansas City, Kansas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video showed him arriving on call at the house of a private residence in what local residents are calling an intoxicated state, according to the Kansas City Defender.

In the video, the Kansas City, Kansas police officer, who has not yet been identified, is accompanied by another police officer as they knock on the door of a private residence. The residence is located on top of a stairwell and the unidentified officer is seen in the video clearly leaning on the wall next to the stairs to keep himself upright.

Once the private resident, Charles Guy, took stock of the officer's condition, he quickly questioned the officer's sobriety for the remaining part of the video.

"You brought a high cop to my house," Guy said during the initial conversation, after asking for a police sergeant be called to the scene to witness the officer's unstable behavior.

Guy's family also told the Kansas City Defender that the officer appeared "high out [of] his mind."

By this time, the purportedly intoxicated officer was using the wall to prop his head up while he explained the need to enter Guy's residence.

An investigation has been initiated by the Kansas City Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman, as confirmed by the Kansas City Star.