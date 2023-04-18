Kansas City man opened fire ‘within a few seconds’ of seeing Ralph Yarl at door: Charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 84-year-old Kansas City man who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl admitted to Kansas City detectives that he opened fire “within a few seconds” of seeing the Black teen on his Northland doorstep, according to charging documents filed in Clay County on Monday. The man, Andrew D. Lester, who is white, allegedly told police he feared for his safety when he answered the door and saw Yarl there. The teenager, an honor student at Staley High School, accidentally went to the wrong house while trying to pick up his younger brothers and was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell. ...