Kansas Democrats are still using Sam Brownback to drag down Republicans. Will it work?

Sam Brownback of Kansas speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Credit: Gage Skidmore)
WASHINGTON — Sam Brownback hasn’t gone away. Even if the longtime Kansas politician no longer holds office, even if he’s not on the ballot, even if he’s not out campaigning for Republican candidates, his name is echoing on televisions across the state. In the governor’s race, the Democratic Governors Association put out a video showing Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Brownback, who stepped down as governor in early 2018, as two Spider-Men pointing at each other in reference to a popular internet meme. In the Kansas 3rd Congressional District campaign, two of incumbent Democratic Rep....