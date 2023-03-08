Kansas man who pushed Capitol police officer in Jan. 6 riot is sentenced to prison
Michael Eckerman entered a sensitive area of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal court documents said, where he took celebratory photos– including a selfie in front of a portrait of George Washington. - U.S. Attorney's Office/TNS/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man who pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer during the Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Michael Eckerman of Wichita also is required to pay $2,000 restitution for the nearly $2.9 million in losses the government said were suffered as a result of the riot. The sentence was handed down by Judge Christopher R. Cooper in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the toughest one imposed among the five Kansans sentenced to date in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol b...