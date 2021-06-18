This red state governor is pushing to expand Medicaid after the Supreme Court upheld Obamacare

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected yet another Republican-led effort to kill the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Following the ruling, the Democratic governor of Kansas called for her state to finally expand Medicaid expansion.

""Today's Supreme Court decision is a victory for more than one million Kansans with a preexisting condition and the future health of our workforce," Gov. Laura Kelly wrote in a statement, KSNT-TV reports.

"It's clear that the Affordable Care Act is the law of the land, and it's time for Kansas to join 38 states and the District of Columbia by expanding Medicaid to support our economic growth, protect our rural hospitals, and provide quality, affordable healthcare to 165,000 Kansans," she explained.

However, the state's Republican attorney general blasted the Supreme Court ruling.

"It is disappointing that after all this time and effort, the U.S. Supreme Court still declined to reach the merits and answer the important constitutional question presented: By what authority does Congress order Americans to buy insurance?" Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wrote as if her were completely ignorant of the court's reasoning during a decade of GOP challenges to the law.