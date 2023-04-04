Kansas passes bill banning trans women from female spaces in veto test for Gov. Kelly
Laura Kelly a bill that would ban transgender and nonbinary people from single-sex spaces inconsistent with their sex at birth. - Juan Moyano/Dreamstime/TNS

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers voted Tuesday to send to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk a bill that would ban transgender and nonbinary people from single-sex spaces inconsistent with their sex at birth. Kansas is the first state to pass the wide-ranging legislation that restricts transgender people’s access to public accommodations, which goes beyond the bathroom and sports bans enacted in other states. The bill was crafted by the Independent Women’s Forum, a conservative organization that has pushed for the legislation nationwide. The state Senate voted 28-12 Tuesday morning to accept Ho...