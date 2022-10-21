Kansas Republicans downplay abortion in legislative races. Some change campaign sites
Pro-abortion rights supporters cheer as voting results show Kansas has voted to maintain the statewide right to abortion, in Overland Park, Kansas. (DAVE KAUP/AFP)

TOPEKA, Kansas — Last year, before Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to strip abortion rights from the state constitution, state Rep. Carl Turner had a short line on his website touting his anti-abortion stance. “I support life including the unborn,” it read, according to Wayback Machine, a site which archives older versions of websites. However, as Turner runs for reelection in the amendment’s aftermath, his website has scrubbed any mention of abortion. In an interview, the Leawood Republican claimed that the change was not conscious policy decision on his part, contending th...