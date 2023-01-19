Kansas man says God told him to threaten local GOP lawmaker for ignoring dangers of wizards and sorcery
A Kansas man on trial for a death threat to a U.S. representative has said he was inspired by God for his actions and that the charges need to be dismissed.

According to FOX News, Chase Neill from Lawrence, Kansas became obsessed with State Rep. Jake LaTurner and was angered that he ignored his pleas to fight against the dangers posed by alien life forms, sorcery and wizards.

After disclosing to the jury that he sees his official job as combatting "high sorcery," Neill attempted to put his faith on display.

"I am really trying to explain how I interact with God, and it is a difficult explanation," he told the jury. "I apologize. I am held to an obligation by our Creator."

Shortly after Neill's explanation to the jury, they found him guilty of one count of threatening a U.S. government official.

The charge carries a federal prison sentence of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

That obligation included Neill leaving a voicemail in June for LaTurner at his Topeka office after office hours that included him saying, "I will kill you."

Neill, who is representing himself in court as his own lawyer, said his actions were responses to hearing God's "trumpet."

Neill has described himself solely as a messenger and told LaTurner that he and other politicians are facing death by an act of God as a punishment for their actions.

"I am not going to try to pursue him for some sort of violent crime," Neill said during trial testimony.

