Kansas teen’s fentanyl death spurs bill to hold social media accountable
Libby Davis speaks about her son Cooper at the family s home in Shawnee. - Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com/Kansas City Star/Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death last year of a Johnson County, Kansas, teenager poisoned by fentanyl has led to a congressional effort to make social media companies report illegal drug activity on their platforms. The Cooper Davis Act, introduced Thursday by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, requires communication service providers to work more closely with federal authorities who need data to fight illegal drug sales. Cooper’s parents had told The Star the pill laced with the synthetic opioid that killed their 16-year-old son was purchased by a friend who used Snapchat to hook up with a...