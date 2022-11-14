Kansas voters narrowly reject amendment to enhance legislative power in win for Gov. Laura Kelly
The Kansas Capitol in Topeka. - Steven Frame/Dreamstime/TNS

Kansas voters appear to have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have given the GOP-controlled Legislature more power for the second time this year. Amendment 1 would have implemented a so-called “legislative veto,” enabling the Legislature to overrule any executive agency rule or regulation by a simple majority without approval from the governor. The measure would have been a powerful check on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in her second term. The Associated Press has not yet called the race, but as of Monday morning “no” led “yes” 51% to 49% with a lead of 9,712 votes for the amendme...