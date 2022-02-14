Kanye West documentary-maker 'disappointed' by Netflix editing row

Kanye West is seen exiting her hotel on September 3, 2016 in New York City. (Shutterstock)
The director of Netflix's new Kanye West documentary was left disappointed -- though not surprised -- by the controversial rapper's last-minute demand to recut a movie decades in the making, he told AFP.
Clarence "Coodie" Simmons started following his friend West with a camera in 2001, curious to see how far the ambitious young music producer from Chicago could go, and eventually amassed 320 hours of behind-the-scenes footage of his journey to international stardom.
The first part of seven-hour movie "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" will be released by Netflix on Wednesday, but the famously perfectionist West last month took to Instagram demanding "final edit and approval" on the project, in order to "be in charge of my own image."
"I told Kanye he had to have 100 percent trust in this film ... he said he trusted," said Simmons.
"So when I seen that Instagram, I was a bit disappointed."
As recently as last week, West -- now known as Ye -- continued to issue demands, such as having fellow rap superstar Drake take over the narration.
Ironically, Simmons had gone to significant lengths to ensure West was happy, scrapping plans to first release the footage back in 2005 because West "said he wasn't ready for the world to see the real him."
The pair later grew apart and Simmons had little access to West for the next decade or so.
But in a seeming reconciliation, West showed up at a Hollywood screening of the documentary Friday, hugging Simmons and telling the audience that "people try to cancel us and we all run away from each other and scatter or we be not talking to each other, not communicating."
'Put the camera down'
The documentary touches on West's mental health issues, including a bi-polar disorder, which led to him being hospitalized in 2016 and came under renewed spotlight during his bizarre run for the US presidency in 2020.
Filming a meeting two years ago in which West ranted to real estate investors that he had taken bi-polar medication to "have a normal conversation and turn alien into English," Simmons felt concerned enough by his friend and subject's behavior to turn off the camera.
"It was my first time ever capturing Kanye in that light," Simmons, a former comedian and television host, said.
"I just felt like I had to put the camera down so I could listen and be there for him as a brother and not as a director, so that's the reason I put it down.
"It happened a couple other times where I'm like, 'Okay, let me pay attention.'"
At Friday's screening, West said he had made "what y'all might think are mistakes in public" to show the world that limits imposed on Black people are "just a smokescreen."
"We on labels we don't own, play for basketball teams we don't own. The time is now," he said.
'Carefree' Kanye
The controversy surrounding West's demands for creative control over "jeen-yuhs" has undoubtedly drawn more publicity to the documentary.
But Simmons and co-director Chike Ozah hope that showing West's more vulnerable and sometimes embarrassing moments during his rise to greatness will help the world reassess a figure known for frequent arrogant and egocentric outbursts.
For instance, Ozah highlights an early scene at diner chain Denny's, where West is celebrating the removal of wires from his jaw following a serious car crash.
"He's only been taking liquid foods so he's dropped some considerable amounts of weight, he's got a little six pack," recalled Ozah.
"It's a moment you share with Kanye, where he even takes the camera from Coodie and starts filming Coodie, and he just seems so carefree and so happy.
"That's a moment that you just cherish, to see him in that space."
So, after all these years, is West now ready for the world to see the real him?
"It's not really about him being ready ... I would hope that he will see this film," said Simmons.
"The world needs to see this," he added. "It's not about me and Kanye."
Those of us who have repeatedly sounded the alarm about the Republican Party's threat to democracy and American society have often been told we were exaggerating or being ridiculous. We were hyperbolic, attention-seeking or just plain wrong — because, after all, the Republican Party's leaders and voters really do love America.
Last week the Republican National Committee dropped any remaining pretexts of patriotism or love of democracy with its now-infamous statement that those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were "ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." Reports suggest that a draft version of that RNC statement was even bolder in its embrace of right-wing terrorism.
Last Friday's statement of support for fascism announced that the Republican Party has birthed a monster that will ultimately eat it alive. But looking beyond outrage and disgust, what does this tell us about America in this moment of existential crisis?
In terms of the mainstream news media and America's political class, it reveals how deep the capacity for denial goes. Many of the same voices who insisted that the Republicans were not fascists and did not pose an existential threat to democracy also downplayed or outright dismissed the obvious evidence that Donald Trump and his cabal were going to attempt a coup to nullify the 2020 presidential election.
Many of these same gatekeepers and boundary keepers then claimed that the Jan. 6 coup was a one-off, a disorganized and spontaneous "riot," and that the long-term existential dangers were exaggerated. Why? Because they were invested in the idea that "the institutions" had worked, and that Trump's coup was doomed to fail from the beginning, thanks to "democratic norms" and the "rule of law."
Now, more than a year after the attack on the Capitol, there is a mountain of evidence that confirms what was obvious at the time, and even before: Trump's coup attempt was a highly coordinated nationwide effort, whose ultimate goal was to overthrow multiracial democracy and install Trump as de facto dictator.
Ultimately, the Republican Party's embrace of fascism as a now-indispensable part of its identity should not be a surprise. This devolution was years in the making. In a recent essay for the New Republic, Michael Tomasky summarizes this:
The conservative movement that started in Barry Goldwater's time was once an element within the GOP. Then along came Newt Gingrich, the key figure who intensified the culture war, and in time the conservative movement swallowed the party whole — and moved hard to the right while doing it. And now, in the Trump era, it has become what it's been in process of becoming for some time: an extremist, pro-violence party. The Anti-Defamation League recently released a report finding that more than 100 Republican candidates on various ballots in 2022 have explicitly embraced extremism or violence — House candidates boasting about having the backing of white supremacist leaders, at least 45 candidates giving credence to QAnon conspiracy theories. This is not some aberration that time will correct. It is a storm that will continue to gather strength, because it's where the action and the money are, and no one in the GOP is opposing it — except the two people who were just essentially read out of the party (Kinzinger is retiring after his current House term). The Republican Party, like Michael Palin's parrot, has ceased to be. It has become an appendage of Trump dedicated to doing his will and smiting his enemies.
A week or so after the fact, the mainstream news media has already moved on from the Republican National Committee's embrace of fascism. If the American mainstream news media was truly the "guardian of democracy," it would explain how the Republican fascist movement is an indictment of the country's political culture.
The headlines of the month and central narrative of the year should be grappling with the following damning question: How did one of the country's two main institutional political parties come to embrace fascism and right-wing terrorism? What does this mean for the future of the country? These questions are not being asked in a sustained way. Instead, the media is defaulting to the story of the day: "hot takes," horserace reporting, Beltway gossip and both-sides-ism, amounting to a refusal to take any moral stand on the country's democracy crisis and the Republicans' responsibility for creating it.
More than 50 years ago. Hannah Arendt described the role that today's Republican Party plays as a front organization for fascism and authoritarianism in her essential work "The Origins of Totalitarianism":
The front organizations surround the movements' membership with a protective wall which separates them from the outside, normal world; at the same time, they form a bridge back into normalcy, without which the members in the prepower stage would feel too sharply the differences between their beliefs and those of normal people, between the lying fictitiousness of their own and the reality of the normal world. The ingeniousness of this device during the movements' struggle for power is that the front organizations not only isolate the members but offer them a semblance of outside normalcy which wards off the impact of true reality more effectively than mere indoctrination…. The world at large, on the other side, usually gets its first glimpse of a totalitarian movement through its front organizations. The sympathizers, who are to all appearances still innocuous fellow-citizens in a nontotalitarian society, can hardly be called single-minded fanatics; through them, the movements make their fantastic lies more generally acceptable, can spread their propaganda in milder, more respectable forms, until the whole atmosphere is poisoned with totalitarian elements which are hardly recognizable as such but appear to be normal political reactions or opinions.
As a front organization for American neofascism, the Republican Party's long-term strategy and goal is to normalize right-wing violence as a means of creating a "state of exception," in which they can impose their will on others without restraint by usurping civil and human rights, free speech, the rule of law, the Constitution and finally democracy itself.
The Republican Party's open declaration that it supports terrorism and other political violence offers an opportunity to remind the American people of the power of lists and keeping accurate records and accounts of this crisis. What is fascism, on its most fundamental level? An assault on reality, time, facts and truth. Correctly documenting reality and the facts are a practical way of staying grounded and refusing to be overwhelmed by this tsunami of events.
Americans who support democracy must now accept that elites and other political leaders will not save them. In fact, they must pressure the country's elites through a range of actions, perhaps including national strikes, boycotts, civil disobedience and other forms of direct action. They should consider joining (or even forming) local organizations and other civil society groups to make possible the grassroots organizing that can resist and then defeat American neofascism. Those who have the material resources to support such efforts must consider how best to use them.
Pro-democracy Americans need to understand that the struggle against American neofascism will be long and difficult. There is no rapid or easy solution to this crisis. Defeating fascism will require personal and collective sacrifice.
The fault lines of today's political chasm go back to the decades that preceded the Civil War. One can see them in our geography — most of the states that will recriminalize abortion, for example, are in the old Confederacy and the rural or deindustrialized regions it influenced — and in our racial division, which continues to render the country into, more or less, two camps. ... Today's challenges are different — and no offense can be compared with the slavocracy of the antebellum period — but anyone who cares about basic principles of democracy can see that our struggle is much the same. In 2013, the Supreme Court put the Democrats at an enormous disadvantage by gutting the Voting Rights Act and handing back elections to the minority-party-dominated rural-state legislatures. Despite repeated efforts of most of the Democratic senators, Congress has refused to pass a new voting-rights act. In several key states, Republican legislatures have set up new systems that may overturn future election results. Sometime in June, the Supreme Court is likely to rule that American women no longer have a constitutional right to refuse to bear a child, despite the fact that polls regularly show that the overwhelming majority of Americans support some level of abortion rights. These are dark times, but dark times do not always prevail. Four decades after Black spokesmen told their white so-called friends in the execrable American Colonization Society that they would not be returned to Africa, and just 30-plus years after the Black activist David Walker published an "appeal to the Colored Citizens of the World" promising that "the blacks," once started, would form a "gang of tigers and lions," the newborn Republican Party won the presidency on a platform of restricting slavery. Ten years after Garrison torched his copy of the Constitution, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. How did they do it? The specifics of their fight are not identical to what prodemocracy Americans now face. But the work of the abolitionist movement is comprehensible and replicable. It is the closest thing we have to a blueprint for how to rescue our democracy. Almost every tactic the mostly white abolitionists used derived from methods that Black organizers tried first. Walker's appeal, published in 1829, inspired Garrison. There was a Black convention and Lodge movement well before the first white or interracial antislavery society. But one lesson emerges loudly from history: Neither Black nor white Americans could have done it alone. They made an alliance, and they dug in for the long haul. And they left a playbook.
Americans who believe in democracy must balance optimism and realism, but without succumbing to fatalism. The fight has hardly begun, and too many people are exhausted and have preemptively surrendered. Most important of all, pro-democracy Americans should resist the temptation or urge to compromise with their enemies or appease them. There is no room for "bipartisanship," compromise or truce with the Republican fascists and their allies. That only normalizes evil and all but guarantees the fascists an eventual victory.
Unfortunately, the leaders of the Democratic Party have not learned this lesson. President Biden recently spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast, one day before the Republican National Committee's official embrace of the Jan. 6 insurrection. At the breakfast, Biden spoke directly to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, saying, "Mitch, I don't want to hurt your reputation, but we really are friends. And that is not an epiphany we're having at the moment. You're a man of your word, you're a man of honor. Thank you for being my friend."
In the midst of an existential threat brought on by the Republicans and their followers, the president of the United States told the most powerful Republican legislator, with evident sincerity, that he was a friend. That crystallizes all the ways the Democratic leadership is not reacting with the urgency of now to save American democracy. Biden's words suggest that he and his party are simply not up to the challenge of defending American democracy from the fascist onslaught.
As so often occurs in moments of great struggle and challenge, the few must save the many. And that salvation, if it comes, will not come from the so-called leaders in Washington. Who will step forward?
For a one-stoplight city, Chickamauga is having an outsized influence on the politics of high school athletics in Georgia.
It is easy to explain, of course, because state Sen. Jeff Mullis, a powerful Republican from Chickamauga, is enraged at the Georgia High School Association, the governing body of high school athletics. Less than a month after the association pushed Mullis’ alma mater, Gordon Lee High School, up from Class A to Class AA, Mullis pre-filed two bills in the state Legislature aimed menacingly at the GHSA.
Mullis’ Senate Bill 328 seeks to overhaul the entire governance structure of high school athletics in the state by dismantling the association and replacing it with another governing body. It seemed a clear message. Gordon Lee was getting pushed up to Class 2A to compete against schools with higher enrollments where the Trojans will be less competitive, and Mullis was not happy about it.
Senate Bill 334, also filed by Mullis, would make public and private schools with 640 students or fewer compete in separate regions and playoffs. The association, for the first time in 10 years, voted in December to combine public and private championships in its A classification, the lowest. Gordon Lee has 428 students, according to GHSA data. Mullis wants Gordon Lee in Class A and not to have to compete with private schools for state titles.
Mullis said in January from the floor of the Senate in announcing the bills the association is “trying to protect their evilness.” Even for a politician known for his antics, it seemed hyperbolic. Mullis said he was standing up for small high schools, like Gordon Lee, and giving schools and athletes “due process” by reworking the GHSA into a fairer governing body.
Still, it seemed like a bit of gamesmanship because the chair of the gatekeeping Senate Rules Committee also said, “Sometimes you produce legislation to make a better Georgia. Sometimes you produce legislation to get people’s attention.” It was as if the bills were meant as orchestrated arm-twisting.
Mullis did not respond to two email requests asking about his reasons for filing the bills.
Potential epic consequences
Students, parents, and sports fans might not directly feel the bureaucratic reshaping of the GHSA, but SB 328 also includes language that could be epic in its consequences, especially for the smaller schools Mullis purports to defend.
That legislation carries the signatures of some other high-ranking members of Mullis’ chamber, including Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan. It would tear down boundaries of school zones across the state and allow athletes who live in one zone to play immediately at another school. Currently, athletes must make their primary residence in a school district to play for that district’s team.
In effect, SB 328 will allow a sort of free agency in high school athletics. It is common knowledge that parents and coaches collude in Georgia with fake addresses and fake documents in order to circumvent rules and build winning teams with athletes outside their school zone, but that comes with the risk of the player and school being declared ineligible. Mullis’ legislation removes the risk.
“It could be tragic for small schools,” said Allen Fort, the superintendent of Taliaferro County schools, who has been an educator for 47 years in the state. “It could be like what’s happening with the transfer portal in college athletics, kids transferring all over the place, to where we have two kinds of schools, winners and losers, and nothing in between.”
Dominos will start to fall, Fort said.
“What happens is a small school loses a great athlete or two to a big school and it affects the small school’s football team, in terms of wins and losses,” he said. “Fewer people come to see the small school play because they aren’t winning, which affects the school’s revenue, and for 80 to 85 percent of schools in Georgia, football is your money generator. They rely on football to fund their entire athletic program.
“Then you have the second level effects on revenue, which are concessions, maybe operated by the band. Fewer people are there to buy snacks (because the team is losing) and the band has less money. Then you have the third level of revenue, the raffle the baseball team puts on at the football game. There are fewer fans and the baseball team sells fewer raffle tickets.”
Johnny Gilbert, the head football coach at 3A Dougherty County High School, said his program is not as well-funded as bigger schools in the Albany area and his players could be targeted. Dougherty County schools have 14,479 students.
“If (SB 328) happens, it is always going to linger in the back of your mind that you could lose kids to the big schools if you don’t maintain a strong program,” Gilbert said.
And what about the “kids” in this wrangling among adults?
At Jefferson’s, a restaurant in downtown Ringgold on a recent Saturday afternoon, four Ringgold varsity baseball players were sitting around a table and were asked, “What if a 6-foot-2, 220-pound all-star shortstop suddenly left a neighboring school and enrolled at Ringgold and one of the current players lost their starting position?”
Ringgold’s shortstop Mason Parker, whose starting spot would be in jeopardy, smiled and said, “I’d compete with him, bring it on. Coach is paid to win games so he has to put the best team out there.”
Across the table, first baseman Myles Hudson said about all-stars from outside Ringgold suddenly parachuting on to the roster, “The kids here would compete against them, but the parents would be very upset. The parents supported the program as we came up. The parents wouldn’t be for it at all.”
Recruiting top high school talent
At Milton High School in 2012, parents rebelled against boys basketball coach David Boyd who was bringing in sensational players from all over metro Atlanta to the Alpharetta school. Milton won two state championships under Boyd.
The Milton parents, whose children had grown up in the Milton “feeder” program as fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth graders, watched their kids get bumped from starting lineups and rosters in high school by talented transfers. The Milton parents had also supported the high school varsity program by donating thousands of dollars for equipment.
If SB 328 passes, young student athletes who dreamed of playing for the local school, would have to tolerate an ambitious coach, or boosters, recruiting top talent from out of district. Local taxes would be diluted. After all, students who are recruited to a school presumably would not pay taxes to the school they enter as out-of-district students.
City of Decatur taxes, which pay for a small school system (5,700 students), are frequently more than $10,000 a year per household. Many parents in Decatur have made it clear in the past their taxes are too high and classes too crowded to bring in athletes from elsewhere in metro Atlanta.
Hans Utz, who is on the Decatur Board of Education, said he cannot speak for the high school administration, but said, “if…the proposal (SB328) ends up as a mechanism for a well-funded school to poach talent from an under-funded school, leading to fewer resources, or less income for that school, then I’d be strongly opposed to it.”
In 2017, the late Georgia Rep. John Meadows, who represented a northwest Georgia House district, pushed a bill to dissolve the GHSA and place it under the control of the state Board of Education. The bill forced the ouster of association executive director Gary Phillips.
Taliaferro’s Fort, who has worked at eight schools in Georgia as a teacher, administrator, and coach, said every school in the GHSA, whether they are city schools, county schools, public or private, has a chance to participate in association governance. He was on the GHSA board for six years and insisted all schools are represented.
The vote to adopt the reclassification of schools Mullis is objecting to was 64-2 in favor by the GHSA executive committee.
“The GHSA has its warts,” Fort said, “but it is not evil. Can you prove year after year, day in and day out, as to the unfairness or corruption of the Georgia High School Association? I don’t think you can.”
Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter.
Turning Points USA president Charlie Kirk was ridiculed online Sunday after expressing his displeasure with the Super Bowl halftime show.
Among the things that unfolded was rapper Eminem refusing to abide by the NFL's demand that he not kneel in acknowledgment of the civil disobedience protest started by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
But for Kirk, it was the display of scantily clad women that appeared to trigger the far-right activist.
"The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television," he ranted.
The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television.
It prompted many to alleged his tweet was indicative of prudish pearl-clutching more characteristic of Victorian society than a contemporary era he purports to represent at his youth-focused organization.
You can see the comments below:
My favorite part about the Superbowl this year is Charlie Kirk getting sexually frustrated at the halftime show.