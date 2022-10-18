Kanye West rants about the 'Jewish Underground Media Mafia' in wild interview
Kanye West attends the in-store signing of his new release 'Graduation' held at the Virgin Megastore Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, California, United States on September 13, 2007. (Shutterstock.com)

Kanye West is continuing to spew anti-Semitic remarks with his latest claims suggesting a "Jewish underground media mafia" is out to ruin him, according to Mediaite.

Speaking to NewsNation's Chris Cuomo, West detailed his latest concerns. His remarks follow an anti-Semitic tweet that ultimately led to his Twitter account being suspended.

In a now-deleted message on Twitter, West wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Despite his Twitter account being suspended, the rapper has not refrained from speaking publicly. Now, West, according to the news outlet, claims he is being "censored by a 'mafia' of Jews who own precisely 78 major news outlets."

“What I’m doing, I’m calling out the Jewish community as a whole to say, people say to me, ‘Aww… why is Ye upset at everybody?'” he said," West added:

The Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand, and that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow. When I wore the White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me.

According to West, a small regime of powerful Jewish business moguls have been targeting him, having his concerts canceled, and refusing to take him seriously as anything other than an entertainer. “They never call me a billionaire,” he added. “We never talked about even, on this one right here. Hey, tycoon, billionaire, visionary – inventor. These are never used.”

Although Cuomo attempted to assure West that there was no secret group of Jews, the rapper refused to divert from his arguments.

