Kanye West’s Twitter account reinstated after antisemitism suspension

"President Trump is not saying these things because they're trying to throw him in jail," she insisted. "He's saying these things because they're trying to throw all of us in jail. They're trying to throw you in jail, Steve. They're trying to throw anyone on the campaign. They're throwing any supporter. They're throwing anybody who contested the 2020 fraudulent election."

Bannon wondered why Trump should attend the Fox News debate in August if he wasn't going to pick any of the other participants as his running mate.

"I want to make sure President Trump knows that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kari Lake will not be on that stage," Bannon said. "Do you agree that [Rupert] Murdoch's trying to set a trap for Trump over at Fox, and all he cares about is whether it's Tim Scott or Youngkin? All they want to do is damage President Trump, ma'am?"

"It's obvious, but it's not working," Harrington replied. "They know what's going on. And look, he poured, what, over a million dollars into Ron DeSantis' pockets for his book deal. How's that working out for him?"

Harrington claimed most Trump voters had turned away from Fox News.

"They've gone to alternative media," she told Bannon. "They go directly to the source. They go to the truth."

Trump has hinted that he will not attend the first Republican primary debate hosted by Fox News.

