Kanye West’s Twitter account reinstated after antisemitism suspension
In this photo from Jan. 23, 2022, Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/ 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. - Victor Boyko/Getty Images North America/TNS

Twitter has reinstated Kanye West’s account after he was suspended eight months for a series of antisemitic posts. West, whose legal name is now Ye, had not sent any new tweets as of Sunday afternoon. The “All of the Lights” artist, 46, assured Twitter executives he would not make any more antisemitic or otherwise offensive posts, sources told the Wall Street Journal. In exchange for the reinstatement, West will not be allowed to monetize his account, and no advertisements will appear next to his posts, according to the Journal. His account was given a gold verification checkmark. After taking...