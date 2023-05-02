Utah right-wing group roiled by racist remark against Black Republican city councilmember

A local conservative group in Utah was thrown into chaos over a racist social media post made against Karece Thompson, a Black city councilmember from Clearfield, reported Fox 13 News.

"In April, he was the target of a racist comment made by a member of the Davis County Conservatives Facebook page," reported Darienne DeBrule. "'The comment was: 'There are regions across this country where we need every vote we can get. This is not one of those regions. To make the Davis County Republican Party more attractive to Blacks and Hispanics, we may attract the likes of Karece Thompson, a man who has a history of winning elections, though I would never vote for him,'' Thompson stated. 'The fact that I have that comment memorized lets you know how deep that comment struck my family.'"

"We always talk about how America is the most unifying and greatest country historically. The reality is we can't live up to any of the past... with the idea that appeasing to minorities in some way lowers the brow or lowers the quality of politics," Thompson told Fox 13, adding that "When you have a cabal of people together that have no idea how to navigate dynamics outside of their normal everyday bubble, it leads to both ignorance and racism. As long as they can be comfortable in that, to them there's no issue."

That comment was left visible for days, spurring backlash against the Davis County Conservatives.

According to KSL NewsRadio, the original person who left the post, Gary Moore, issued an apology directly to Thompson. “It was very, very, very poorly thought out on my part and I wish I had never said it. What I said was wrong and I wish to apologize to Karece Thompson.” He added that he also regrets "dragging [Davis County Conservatives] into something they shouldn’t be dragged into."

This comes as the federal government is ramping up a probe of racist bullying patterns at a school system in Park City, just across the Wasatch range from Clearfield.