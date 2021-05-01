Colorado cops 'no longer employed' after shocking arrest of 73-year-old with dementia: report

Three former police officers in Colorado are out of work after a brutal arrest generated outrage.

"Three Colorado officers who laughed at body camera footage of the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia are "no longer employed" by the department, Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer said Friday," CNN reported Saturday. "Karen Garner was arrested in June for walking out of a Walmart with $13.88 worth of items, according to a federal lawsuit filed earlier this month. She was arrested and left with multiple injuries, including a broken humerus, a dislocated shoulder and a sprained wrist, according to the lawsuit."

"The arresting officer, Austin Hopp, had been placed on administrative leave. Another officer involved in the arrest, Daria Jalali, had also been placed on administrative leave -- as were community service officer Tyler Blackett and Philip Metzler, who supervised Hopp and Jalali at the time of the arrest," CNN reported. "The lawsuit includes video showing Hopp, Jalali and Blackett laughing as they watched the body camera footage of Garner's arrest."

Police spokesperson Tom Hacker told CNN the three had resigned.