Kari Lake trolled by AZ columnist after poll reveals voters 'just plain don’t like her'

A poor showing by Kari Lake – whose only foray into politics culminated in a 2020 crushing defeat for Arizona's open governor's chair – in a new poll has AZCentral columnist Laurie Roberts trolling the newscaster turned aspiring politician and pointing out that even Republicans are tired of her act.
Lake, who is still maintaining that the election was stolen from her despite a string of court challenge losses, is either seeking to be Donald Trump's possible running mate in 2024 or seeking the seat currently held by equally controversial Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and Roberts contends she brings nothing to the table besides voter distaste.
Citing the poll conducted by nonpartisan Noble Predictive Insights, Robert singled out a key finding that a "whopping 51% of Arizona voters surveyed had an unfavorable opinion of the self-proclaimed 'mama bear.'”
Using that as a leaping-off point, the columnist taunted the would-be politico by pointing out that she has a real problem with Arizona GOP voters as well as independents who hold the keys to any candidate running in the state.
"Lake didn’t do any better among the independents who are now the state’s largest bloc of voters. The poll shows only 30% of independents like Lake while 51% percent do not. Heck, even 29% of Republicans held their nose when Lake’s name comes up," she wrote before adding that pollster Mike Noble told her, "A lot of people have an opinion of her and overall, its negative instead of positive. It’s tough to move those folks.”
Quipping, "Heck, even 29% of Republicans held their nose when Lake’s name comes up," she added before noting that her possible Democratic opponent for the Senate seat, Rep. Rueben Gallego (D-AZ) has high favorable numbers and a good story to tell should the two face off with Sinema being a third-wheel with unfavorable that mirror Lake's.
In fact, he’s got a great chance of winning this thing. That is, if Lake is the Republican nominee," she suggested before adding, "As for Lake, her legacy seems clear. First, Gov. Katie Hobbs and perhaps next year, Sen. Ruben Gallego."
"Really, is there anybody who has done more for the Democratic Party than Kari Lake?" she asked.
You can read more here.
Kari Lake trolled by AZ columnist after poll reveals voters 'just plain don’t like her'
July 27, 2023, 10:40 AM ET