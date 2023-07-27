Kari Lake trolled by AZ columnist after poll reveals voters 'just plain don’t like her'

Court records say the boy was taking part in a virtual class where the students were playing a game in which someone would draw a word and the other students would have to guess what the word is. One person wrote a racial slur along with a picture of a brown stick figure with a noose around its neck.

WDSU found a letter the school sent to Miller "offering sincere apologies for the inappropriate drawing and use of a racial slur that targeted" her son.

"In my heart, I feel something more could have been done,” Miller said.

In s statement to WDSU, Jefferson Parish Schools said: “When we learned of this incident at Patrick Taylor Academy in 2021, Jefferson Parish Schools began an investigation due to its serious and sensitive nature. Jefferson Parish Schools strictly prohibits bullying and harassment in any form and values diversity, equity and inclusion.

"The district worked closely with the family, app vendor, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation. Due to limited data retained by the app, the district was unable to identify the responsible party. Immediately after the incident, JP Schools disabled the learning app district-wide to prevent any further incidents. Additionally, the district conducted a culture and climate survey at the school with all students, parents and employees to take additional steps in ensuring a safe and positive learning environment for all students.”

Now, Miller is suing for financial damages.

"We believe it is the responsibility of the school board to find out who drew this picture because not only can that child be a threat to my client but to other children as well in school,” her attorney Desiree Charbonnet said.