WATCH: Mike Lindell sells a GOP candidate — and his pillows — at Arizona rodeo
Screengrab.

Conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell stumped for a Republican candidate in Arizona on Saturday.

Lindell appeared at "The Kari Lake Rock and Roll Rodeo" for the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for governor.

Also in attendance was Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who received widespread condemnation for attending a white nationalist conference the previous weekend.

During an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Lindell not only pushed Lake, but also offered a discount code for up to 66% and also promised a free copy of his book.

The rally was held hours after Lake, a former anchor for a local Fox station, accused the media of refusing to cover "real stories of serious side effects" because the federal government bought ads urging vaccinations.


When Trump endorsed Lake, he claimed, "She is a fantastic person who spent many years working as a highly respected television anchor and journalist. Because of this, few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari."

She does clearly have support from "Brick Suit Guy," who left San Diego at 4:00 a.m. for the five-hour drive to the rodeo rally.

