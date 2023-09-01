'The Republican Party is doomed in Arizona' if it's stuck with Kari Lake or Blake Masters: columnist
Gage Skidmore.

Any hopes the Republican Party of Arizona has of once again dominating politics in the traditionally conservative state could go up in flames if it can't come up with a suitable candidate to challenge Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) in the upcoming 2024 general election, a columnist warned Friday.

AzCentral columnist Laurie Roberts stated the primary choices will likely come down to Kari Lake and Blake Masters, both of whom suffered a major defeat in 2022 in their first runs for office – in part because of their embrace of Donald Trump.

At issue, Roberts explained, is the inability of both candidates to reach moderate Republicans and independents because they will spend the primary catering to the MAGA crowd.

As Roberts sees it, the best chance Republicans would have in November 2024 would be to back former House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who stood up to the former president when he tried to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Unfortunately, she wrote, Bowers doesn't stand a chance in a primary that would be dominated by MAGA partisans – the same ones who foisted Lake and Masters on the voters in the 2022 general election to disastrous results.

"Bowers is what all the best public officials once aspired to be, a man guided by principle and conscience instead of cowardice or an all-encompassing ambition that dictates every move they [Lake, Masters and longshot Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb] make," she wrote. "

Saying, "It’s time to see if there are enough Republican primary voters who are ready to move on from stolen elections and bruised presidential egos," Roberts noted an Arizona pollster who claimed the "Short answer is no,” with Roberts reporting, "Trump is still viewed favorably by 75% of Arizona Republican voters and thus whomever gets his nod of approval will be the nominee."

"Put a different way, the Republican Party is doomed in Arizona, a state that is key to who will control the U.S. Senate. Bowers likely couldn’t win a Republican primary," she predicted before adding, "But he’s the type of candidate that Arizona deserves. He should run."

