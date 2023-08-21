Hometown columnist lambastes Kari Lake over debate flip-flop

Kari Lake has changed her tune on skipping debates now that Donald Trump is doing it.

The failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate complained last year when her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs refused to meet her on the debate stage, but the Arizona Republic's Laurie Roberts took her to task Monday for praising the former president for sitting out the first Republican presidential debate this week in Milwaukee.

“President @realDonaldTrump has moved on to the General Election & is focused on defeating Crooked @JoeBiden,” Lake tweeted on Sunday. “It's time for the rest of the @GOP to do the same.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

That's a far cry from her criticism of Hobbs, which the columnist said was warranted.

“Facing criticism and taking responsibility for your record in front of the voters is one of the most basic qualifications of leadership,” Lake said last year during the gubernatorial campaign. “Hobbs is failing at it spectacularly.”

Roberts said she understood why Trump, who lost in 2020 and now faces 91 felony charges, might not want to face his Republican challengers, but she said voters deserved to hear from the frontrunner.

"This is 2023. Republicans deserve better than to be disrespected by an egotist who believes it’s his right to be anointed rather than appointed," Roberts wrote. Republicans’ No. 1 goal isn’t — or shouldn’t be — to nominate Donald Trump. It should be to nominate the Republican who has the best vision for America and the best chance of winning next November. Shouldn’t it?"

The columnist then called out Lake for helping Trump evade the voters.

"Once upon a time, Lake got it right," Roberts wrote. "My, how things change."