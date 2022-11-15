'Trump must be fuming!' Social media rejoices as Kari Lake goes down in defeat

GOP candidate Kari Lake and former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Save America" rally. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Election-denying Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has lost her election to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and social media users rejoiced.
The Associated Press called the race for Hobbs on Monday after the Arizona secretary of state built up a 50.4 percent lead after 98 percent of votes had been counted, compared to 49.6 percent for the former TV news anchor-turned-Donald Trump acolyte.
Lake has already cried foul and declared the results "BS," but her wails were dunked in mockery.
\u201cDonald Trump must be fuming at the fact that Liz Cheney's advice to Arizonans to not vote for Kari Lake worked. Trump lost. Cheney won. And I suspect we will see a lot more Trump losses and Cheney wins...\u201d— Victor Shi (@Victor Shi) 1668479787
\u201cWanna blame Trump for Herschel Walker? Fine, but DeSantis & Youngkin endorsed him too. Wanna blame Trump for Kari Lake? Fine, but DeSantis & Youngkin endorsed her too. Wanna blame Trump\u2026\n\nYou get it. It\u2019s not just Trump. They ALL endorsed ALL the crazies. They\u2019re ALL to blame.\u201d— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1668450640
\u201cKari Lake\u2019s reaction to her election loss is so predictable, and so pathetic.\u201d— Brian Klaas (@Brian Klaas) 1668493144
\u201cI know everyone is interpreting this as Kari Lake refusing to concede but I prefer to think of it as her confession about why she lost.\u201d— Daniel W. Drezner (@Daniel W. Drezner) 1668486462
\u201cI see Kari Lake & fans are going through the 7 Stages of "DO NOT CONCEDE".\n\n#GOP's Doug Mastriano, in PA, went through this too. Then the victor, Josh Shapiro, said something like, "fine, he doesn't have to concede; I'll just ignore him & be PA's governor."\n\nMastriano conceded.\u201d— Bruce Wilson (@Bruce Wilson) 1668509599
\u201cGoodness gracious: two words not in Kari Lake\u2019s vocabulary\u201d— RSchooley@socel.net (@RSchooley@socel.net) 1668492318
\u201cI hope the reporter failed candidate Kari Lake told: "I'm going to be your worst fricking nightmare for 8 years" is having a super nice night.\u201d— Karen DaltonBeninato (@Karen DaltonBeninato) 1668488947
\u201cImma tell my grandkids this was Kari Lake\u201d— Liam Nissan\u2122 (@Liam Nissan\u2122) 1668490269