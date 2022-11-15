'Trump must be fuming!' Social media rejoices as Kari Lake goes down in defeat
GOP candidate Kari Lake and former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Save America" rally. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Election-denying Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has lost her election to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and social media users rejoiced.

The Associated Press called the race for Hobbs on Monday after the Arizona secretary of state built up a 50.4 percent lead after 98 percent of votes had been counted, compared to 49.6 percent for the former TV news anchor-turned-Donald Trump acolyte.

Lake has already cried foul and declared the results "BS," but her wails were dunked in mockery.









