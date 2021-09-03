Georgia mom punches and bites Catholic school teacher over alleged abuse of her son

A Georgia mother was arrested for violently attacking a teacher at her child's preschool over what she calls abusive behavior.

Kasey Marie Brooks, of Crawfordville, claims she saw surveillance video of a teacher mistreating her nonverbal 2-year-old son at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church's preschool program, and she went to discuss the matter with the school director -- but she allegedly attacked the teacher after asking to speak to her, reported The Augusta Press.

"Kasey jumped back on her and again started hitting her with her fist as the victim was lying on the floor," a sheriff's report says. "Kasey also bit the victim's left thumb/palm, leaving visible marks."

Two witnesses pulled Brooks off the teacher, who hid in a bathroom and locked the door, and Brooks left the building, saying she would "wait for her mugshot," the report says.

The teacher's face was swollen and she had teeth marks at the base of her thumb when deputies arrives, and she was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The 28-year-old Brooks was charged with battery and released on bond, and she contacted The Jail Report before the story was published in media accounts to describe the teacher's mistreatment of her child.

"The administration of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church's preschool program pulled video surveillance footage from my nonverbal 2 year old son's daycare classroom and for 3 hours I watched … (his teacher) spank him several times, hit him in the head, slap him with a book, shove him to the ground, snatch him up by one arm and carry him across the room multiple times, slam him in his seat to make him eat lunch alone in time-out, pick him up by his ankles and hold him on his neck/head and grab his face so hard his cheeks were touching in his mouth as she was nose to nose with him amongst other things," Brooks said.



She said the daycare director at first defended the teacher's actions, but eventually asked the parent what she wanted to do about the matter.

"I requested to speak with the teacher to hear her side and they agreed," Brooks said. "I appreciate the opportunity to see her feel how my 2-year-old son felt when she was standing over him laying helplessly on the ground."

Brooks filed a sheriff's report on the teacher's actions, but deputies said that report was not yet publicly available for review, and The Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah, which oversees the preschool, declined to comment on the matter while it remains under investigation.