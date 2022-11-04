George Conway: DOJ is ‘preparing for trial’ on Mar-a-Lago docs case by grilling Kash Patel

Conservative attorney George Conway explained why he thinks the Department of Justice is preparing to charge Donald Trump for the government records the FBI and National Archives recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

"New tonight, CNN learning that Trump adviser Kash Patel testified yesterday before the grand jury investigating the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago," CNN's Erin Burnett reported.

"Now, the important thing here is that he did this with immunity," she noted. "He had initially declined to answer questions from the grand jury by taking the Fifth, then a judge granted him immunity, so that's what we actually saw yesterday."

Conway thought it was significant that Patel was compelled to testify.

"He will go to jail if he says, 'I'm not answering your questions' and so it forces him to answer questions under oath to questions like, 'Did Donald Trump really do the brain wave declassification?' And it's one thing to say that on Newsmax or Breitbart or some news outlet or right-wing news outlet that this happened, it's another thing to say to a federal grand jury under oath."

As Patel has spoken publicly so frequently on the topic, it will be tough for him to claim he does not recall.

Conway said, "prosecutors are going to drill down on it. 'When did it happen? Is there a document? Who else saw this?' And they're going to ask all the questions they can think of to show that he can't document this and can't prove this and that shows that the government is, as much as anything, preparing for trial."

