Katie Hobbs takes veiled shot at Kari Lake during speech: 'Chasing conspiracy theories will lead nowhere'
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs speaks to attendees at a rally to celebrate Hobbs's victory on Nov. 15, 2022, in Phoenix. - Jon Cherry/Getty Images North America/TNS

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday delivered her first State of the State speech before Arizona's legislature, and she used the occasion to take a veiled shot at defeated Republican rival Kari Lake.

As reported by the Washington Post's Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Hobbs began her speech by urging cooperation between Republicans and Democrats, while also drawing a line regarding actions that she said would be counterproductive.

"Chasing conspiracy theories, pushing agendas for special interests, attacking the rights of your fellow Arizonans or seeking to further undermine our democracy will lead nowhere," Hobbs said.

According to Sanchez, this line earned a standing ovation from the chamber's Democratic minority.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Not so rich or smart': New York paper roasts Trump's tax secrets in scathing editorial

Lake, a former TV news anchor who rose to prominence by promoting former President Donald Trump's bogus conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, followed in his footsteps by refusing to concede defeat and by filing lawsuits to have the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election overturned.

Like Trump, Lake's lawsuits alleging a fraudulent election got shot down in courts, although she has still vowed to try to somehow unseat Hobbs to become governor.

Unlike Trump, however, Lake has not yet inspired a violent mob to ransack Arizona's state Capitol building.

See the video below or at this link.

SmartNews