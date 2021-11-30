Kayleigh McEnany credits Jesus for the purported success of her first White House press conference

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week credited divine intervention for the purported success of her first White House press briefing, where she infamously told reporters that she would never lie to them.
During an interview with Fox News, McEnany talked about the first time she had to represent the White House in front of reporters in which she admitted to being frightened of being under the spotlight.
"On a spiritual level, I was a wreck," she claimed. "I reached out to God but I still felt so much fear, which is why I got on the knees in the bathroom and I prayed."
McEnany said that this one bathroom-floor prayer did the trick and she credited Jesus Christ for giving her confidence to conduct the briefing.
"All of the sudden, when I took the podium, all those tears had melted away and I had this total serenity that was only made possible because of Christ," she said.
McEnany began her press briefing on May 1st, 2020 by pledging not to lie -- but as Vox documented at the time, she then proceeded to spout multiple falsehoods just minutes later.
Kayleigh McEnany on her first presser: \u201cI was a wreck, I was crying .. I got down on my knees in the bathroom and I prayed. All of the sudden, when I took the podium, all those tears had melted away and I had this total serenity that was only made possible because of Christ.\u201dpic.twitter.com/2n6CWiCL7L— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1638298739