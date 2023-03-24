Trump supporters rage at Kayleigh McEnany for saying one nice thing about Mike Pence

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got an earful from supporters of former President Donald Trump recently when she wrote a tweet that praised former Vice President Mike Pence.

In a tweet posted on Thursday night, McEnany promoted an interview with Pence on Sean Hannity's show that she said showed "his patriotism, love for the country, and love for his Savior."

This apparently harmless statement earned the wrath of several Trump supporters who are still bitter that Pence did not throw out certified election results on January 6th, 2021, despite the fact that even right-wing legal scholars have said he had no authority to do so under the United States Constitution.

"Cowards aren't Christian," fumed Twitter user Anna Khait in reply to McEnany's tweet.

And this was not the only tweet to attack Pence using Christian rhetoric.

"Everyone hates Judas," wrote one of McEnany's followers. "Everyone."

"A man with zero convictions," replied user Paul Manley. "Judas at best."

Another of McEnany's followers seemingly made a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory in justifying his animus toward the former vice president.

"He hates America," wrote Tim Swain. "WTH happened to you? He handed our country to the communists and pedos on a silver platter for a book deal.

Another Twitter user claimed that America's founders were "stupid" if they didn't give vice presidents the power to unilaterally declare election results invalid.

Another of McEnany's followers took her praise of Pence personally and said it was a betrayal of Trump.

"I can’t believe you said that," they wrote. "You too ? Is anyone that worked for Trump loyal to him? Interesting."