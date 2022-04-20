Kayleigh McEnany hit with brutal backlash after smearing Jen Psaki as an ‘autocrat’

As White House press secretary for the Biden Administration, Jen Psaki hasn’t been shy about debating Fox News’ Peter Doocy and others on the right. But she doesn’t insult them or try to bully them into silence — in contrast to Sean Spicer or Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who, as White House press secretaries in the Trump Administration, reflected Donald Trump’s view that reporters are the enemy of the people. Psaki is assertive but not belligerent; Spicer and Sanders were belligerent.
Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, who was the last White House press secretary under Trump, attacked Psaki during a Tuesday, April 19 conversation with her colleague Harris Faulkner on the show “Outnumbered” — describing her as “snarky” and someone with the mentality of an “autocrat.”
This was laughable coming from an ally and defender of the overtly authoritarian Trump, and McEnany’s anti-Psaki comments are being slammed on social media.
Here's what some of McEnany’s critics have had to say:
I'm sorry, but Kayleigh McEnany wouldn't be competent enough to wash Psaki's car.https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1516579112734896131\u00a0\u2026— Rocky Macy (@Rocky Macy) 1650416428
Autocrat? Ms. K has a short memory.\nEver since this moment, I still can't imagine how K has a job on a major network, let alone any job at all.https://twitter.com/davidmackau/status/1325918549387456515?s=20&t=8yzVpiLN4o8EG4lSR3FJrQ\u00a0\u2026— Paul Woodson \ud83d\udcda\ud83d\udde3\ud83c\udf99\ud83c\udfa7 (@Paul Woodson \ud83d\udcda\ud83d\udde3\ud83c\udf99\ud83c\udfa7) 1650428691
Raise your daughters to be confident and strong like Jen Psaki and not an attention seeker obsessed liar like Kayleigh McEnany.pic.twitter.com/SBqBkWr5Jz— Alicia Smith \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a #FBR (@Alicia Smith \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a #FBR) 1650436952
Kayleigh is a dangerous fanatic. Who lies with impunity.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1516594862165938176\u00a0\u2026— Paulette Feeney (@Paulette Feeney) 1650422789
That Kayleigh McEnany. We could always count on her to level with us.pic.twitter.com/14P74RT0yw— SM (@SM) 1650426520
Kayleigh McEnany said "I will never lie to you" and then continued lying for Trump & put countless people's lives at risk on Jan. 6 with her lies and then joined Fox "News" as an on-air contributor, and she wants respect? \n\nFuck your feeling— Alicia Smith \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a #FBR (@Alicia Smith \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a #FBR) 1650446745
Anyone who lied for Trump doesn't get to accuse anyone else of being "on the wrong side", ever. Kayleigh lies for cash.— Nancy J.\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Nancy J.\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650332238