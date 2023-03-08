KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has reached a settlement with a local gun store that will require the shop to pay $150,000, implement training to prevent straw purchasing and participate in a monitoring program. The settlement comes after a lawsuit filed in 2020 in Jackson County, Missouri, alleged a group of firearm businesses formed a trafficking ring that provided guns to known felons. “Today’s settlement is an important step in reducing the flow of illegal guns into our city,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “As we work to save the lives of Kansas Citians — fathers, mot...
KC-area firearm store settles lawsuit over gun trafficking. Will it make a difference?
March 08, 2023