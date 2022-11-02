Kelly and Schmidt remain in dead heat in race for Kansas governor, new poll says
Laura Kelly on inauguration day at the Kansas State Capitol on January 14, 2019, in Topeka, Kan.. - Mark Reinstein/Zuma Press/TNS

A week before Election Day, Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt remain essentially tied in the race for governor, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Kelly leads Schmidt 46% to 43%, a 1% improvement on the lead Emerson found in its September poll. However, the lead still falls within the margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for the poll conducted by Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll found that state Sen. Dennis Pyle, an independent running to Schmidt’s right, has support among 5% of voters. Another 5% of voters r...