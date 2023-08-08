Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics to ‘Piece by Piece’ after divorcing Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson attends NBC's "American Song Contest" grand final live premiere and red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 9, 2022, in Universal City, California. - JC Olivera/Getty Images North America/TNS

When it comes to Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has changed her tune — literally. The 41-year-old Grammy and Daytime Emmy Award winner altered the lyrics to her 2015 song “Piece by Piece” following her divorce from the music executive. After seven years of marriage, she filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was settled in March 2022. In line with being outspoken about her divorce – even describing her 10th studio album, “Chemistry,” as “the arc of an entire relationship”– Clarkson shared a new take on “Piece by Piece” with fans during the Aug. 5 perfor...