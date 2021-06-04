'Have some self-respect': GOP's Kelly Loeffler burned for kissing up to Trump after his lies killed her political career

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) infamously lost her Senate seat earlier this year -- and many GOP insiders blame former President Donald Trump for depressing Republican voter turnout by falsely claiming the 2020 election was "rigged" against him.
Despite this, Loeffler sent out a tweet on Friday heaping praise on the twice-impeached one-term president who ended her political career.
"It was great to see President Trump last week -- a President who put America first, created record jobs and peace agreements, stood with law enforcement, secured our border, took on the CCP & MSM, and delivered vaccines," she wrote. "Liberals are still outraged but I'll take that record any day!"
Loeffler's praise of Trump was instantly mocked by her Twitter followers, one of whom begged her to "have some self-respect."
Check out some reactions below.
