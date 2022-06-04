Kellyanne Conway slams Mark Meadows and 'senior staff' for ignoring Trump

In an excerpt from her new book, "Here's The Deal: A Memoir," former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway raged at former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for failing her former boss, and complained that Oval Office staff ignored the now -ex-president.

According to the report from Business Insider, Conway believes too many people around Trump let him down as she aimed a great deal of her ire at Meadows who has since turned over a treasure trove of texts related to the Jan 6th House select committee investigating the riot.

According to Insiders' John Dorman, "In August 2020, then-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was concerned about the guidance that then-President Donald Trump was receiving from some in his inner circle, notably Mark Meadows — the conservative ex-North Carolina congressman who had been chief of staff since March of that year."

In her book, Conway wrote, "Some of the staff egos were bigger than the enormous tasks confronting us. Others acted like adolescents in cliques or hungry sharks with agendas separate from that of the nation. People could not even agree on a mask policy. Most of them were insisting he would win reelection in a landslide before 'Sleepy Joe' ever awoke," before focusing on Meadows and calling mockingly calling him, "the self-described 'chief 's chief.'"

She added Meadows "was the fourth person to serve in that role, and the only one during the most fraught time for the president and for the nation. The man did not match the moment. I could have been angry, but mostly I felt worried."

Adding that Trump is "as good a listener as he is a talker," she did admit that he was not at the top of his game when it came to hiring the personnel he surrounded himself with.

"Personnel could be a blind spot for him. Facing the twin challenges of COVID and a reelection campaign, he deserved the best and the brightest.," she recalled before complaining that, in the ned, he was "poorly advised."

"My eyes were already wide open. The president was being underserved, poorly advised, and, ironically, ignored by 'senior staff,'" she reports in her book before adding, "Like in June of that year, when the First Lady was finalizing a plan to light up the White House in the pride colors and send out a tweet that the president planned to retweet. All of a sudden when the day came, nothing happened — the whole plan had been blocked."

Conway took another shot at Meadows saying he was more interested in being Trump's "BFF."

You can read more here.