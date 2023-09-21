MAGA lawyer names high-profile figures among 50 defense witnesses
Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ken Chesebro, the pro-Trump attorney indicted as one of the alleged co-conspirators in the Georgia election conspiracy case, wants to call a number of high-profile witnesses for his defense, reported The Messenger on Thursday.

Among the more than 50 potential witnesses Chesebro proposed are Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and CNN commentator Van Jones. He also suggested calling Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Chesebro is accused of authoring a secret memo that outlined a "bold" strategy for overturning the presidential election, that even he acknowledged to be illegal.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

In another motion, Chesebro asked for the emails and memos he shared with the former president be suppressed as evidence.

A judge recently ruled that Chesebro and another pro-Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, will be tried separately from the former president and the other co-defendants, due to state rules surrounding the right to a speedy trial.

It remains unclear exactly when any of these trial dates will take place.

SmartNews