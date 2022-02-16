Jared Kushner pal who was pardoned by Trump accepts new plea deal over 'spying' allegations

A former editor of The New York Observer who was pardoned by Donald Trump has accepted a plea deal after he was caught "spying" on his former wife.

The New York Times reported that Ken Kurson, an ally of Jared Kushner, "pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanors, with the opportunity to have the charges further reduced after a year."

"Mr. Kurson, 53, had been charged in August by the Manhattan district attorney’s office with eavesdropping and computer trespass, both felonies, each of which carry a penalty of up to four years in prison," the report said.

If Kurson completes 100 hours of community service and avoids arrest for the next year, he will be given the chance to withdraw those pleas and plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Before leaving office, former President Trump issued a last-minute pardon for Kurson in connection to charges of cyberstalking and harassment.

But state prosecutors again charged Kurson in August based on claims that he used a program called WebWatcher to monitor his former wife's online activities.

