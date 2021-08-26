Top aide to scandal-plagued Texas AG played key role in writing his own boss' 'exoneration': report
Ken Paxton (Screen Shot)

On Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reported that embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton might have enlisted one of his own top aides to write the report that supposedly exonerated him of public corruption.

"Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office refuses to release the names of the authors or the taxpayer cost of the internal report published Tuesday that concluded that whistleblowers' accusations that Paxton broke the law were unfounded," the newspaper explained. "Yet the body of the report indicates that a key author was Paxton's top deputy, First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster, who was hired on Oct. 5 — the same day the internal investigation was initiated and just days after seven senior officials at the agency had notified Paxton that they had reported him to law enforcement."

Paxton is currently under investigation by the FBI and the bar association amid accusations of bribery. He is accused of committing a series of crimes to benefit a major campaign donor, real estate investor Nate Paul.

"According to court documents, Paul also gave a woman a job at his company at Paxton's recommendation and helped Paxton remodel his home. The internal investigation did not address either of those allegations," said the report. "Instead the report, which was left unsigned, concludes that Paxton could not have been bribed by Paul because the campaign contribution came before an FBI raid of Paul's house that led Paul to seek Paxton's help — and before Paxton allegedly abused his office by advocating for Paul."

