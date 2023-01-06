Kentucky woman charged with 'terroristic threatening' incident at eye clinic

On Friday, WYMT reported that a Kentucky woman has been arrested following an alleged "terroristic threatening" incident at a local optometrist clinic.

"On Thursday, deputies responded to a terroristic threatening complaint at Eye Health of Somerset," reported Cameron Aaron. "After an investigation, officials said an employee of the business heard someone beating on the front door. When an employee unlocked the door, Love Phelps, 48, reportedly pushed her way inside and began yelling. Officials added Phelps went to the receptionist desk and demanded to speak with a doctor. A doctor came to meet with Phelps, and she reportedly became irate and threatened to kill the doctor."

As she was asked by employees to leave the premises, Phelps reportedly drew a concealed pistol and brandished it at people in the facility.

"When deputies got to the scene, they noticed a woman and black van leave the business, so Sheriff Bobby Jones pulled the car over," said the report. "Sheriff Jones asked Phelps if she was armed. Phelps showed the pistol, but she refused to hand it over. Jones was able to get the gun from Phelps, and he arrested her."

According to the report, Phelps' van turned out to be stolen, and she was driving with a suspended license. She has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, and a number of other offenses.

Terroristic threat cases often escalate quickly and can happen anywhere. Last year, a North Texas woman was arrested in an incident after a slur-laden physical assault on four Indian women in a parking lot.