Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner finally settle contentious divorce
Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. - David Livingston/Getty Images North America/TNS

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finally settled their contentious and highly publicized divorce this past weekend. A Santa Barbara judge decided that the “Yellowstone” star, 68, will only have to fork over $63,000 in child support each month to the 49-year-old designer, who was seeking $248,000 a month, TMZ reports. Judge Thomas Anderle also upheld the former spouses’ prenuptial agreement, according to the outlet. If Baumgartner opts to fight it, she’ll have to repay over $1 million to the two-time Oscar winner and cover his legal fees. Sources told TMZ Baumgartner received more from t...