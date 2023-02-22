Kevin Costner’s attorney fires back at claims that actor has been ‘difficult’ on ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton in in "Yellowstone." - Cam McLeod/TNS/TNS
Kevin Costner’s attorney is refuting claims the actor has made things difficult in the latest season of Paramount’s hit show, “Yellowstone.” Attorney Marty Singer denied that the actor shortened the amount of time he was willing to work on location in Montana. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer told Puck in a story published Tuesday. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.” The remarks follow rumors from earlier this month that Costner, who stars as the ranch ...