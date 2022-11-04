Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Nets: ‘I just don’t like none of it’

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Oct. 29, 2022, in New York. - Elsa/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — After initially saying Friday he wished the Nets had “kept quiet as an organization,” Kevin Durant took to Twitter to try and clarify those comments. “I see some people are confused,” Durant tweeted about his shootaround comments he made when discussing the firestorm over Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic controversy. ”I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront.” Hours after the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for failure to issue a legitimate apology after posting a l...