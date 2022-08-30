EMT arrested after taking pictures of incapacitated patient's breasts while transporting her in ambulance

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating an incident where an EMT caring for a woman in the back of the ambulance allegedly exposed her breasts and took photographs of her, ABC 6 reports.

Kevin Hakeem Pressley, 24, took the pictures when the woman was in a semi-conscious state, according to police. Pressley was arrested Saturday and is charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy and other related crimes.

Officials said Pressley has worked for other medical providers and any other potential victims should contact the Brookhaven Brough Police Department.

"These acts betray the trust of not only the community we serve, but each and every member of this fire department and police department," Brookhaven's chief of police Michael Vice said.

The criminal complaint states that when investigators asked Pressley if they could search his phone, he made a series of "disturbing statements" which included being involved with illegal firearms purchases.

"We all know with the gun violence in this country and in our backyard in Philadelphia, it's concerning. I can promise you that it's going to be looked into and we will go down every alley we have to," Vice said.