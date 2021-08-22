Kevin McCarthy slammed by ex-GOP aide for 'shameful' attempt to link voting rights to Afghanistan

Former Republican campaign consultant Tara Setmayer went off on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday morning after watching a clip of him straining to link voting rights bills to the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan.

After watching the clip of the senior Republican speaking with Fox personality Maris Bartiromo, Setmayer went off on a rant.

"Tara, what is he talking about?" asked MSNBC "Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart.

"I's's outrageous," she shot back. "That's an absolutely disgraceful spin, attempt to spin what's going on right now -- to actually juxtapose that with civil rights and voting rights when the Republican Party has become an anti-democratic party? They have become a pro-authoritarian party that seems to think it is perfectly alright to be an apologist for an insurrection? I'm so stunned by hearing Kevin McCarthy say that, because of the level of gall and absurdity of it all to try to change the fact it was the Republican president, Donald Trump, who negotiated this god-awful deal that put the Biden administration in this difficult situation."

"It was Pompeo who called the Taliban 'gentlemen,'" she continued. "It was Pompeo who laughed in the face of Rep. Colin Allred (D- TX) who asked him during that tenure what would happen if there was a precipitous withdrawal and Kabul fell. And it was Pompeo who laughed in his face and said, 'Well, I'm directing it and that's not going to happen.'"

"There's an 18,000 person backlog because it was that administration that gutted the State Department and had no interest in keeping America's promise to these people, these brave Afghans that helped us there," she continued. "That was them. The absolute, unmitigated gall of Kevin McCarthy to try to lump voting rights, which Republicans are trying to suppress throughout this country, is unspeakable and shameful. We should continue to call them out for trying to change the subject where they laid the predicate for what we're seeing right now. "

Watch below:



