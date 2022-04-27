Here's why Kevin McCarthy can't trust anyone — and may have to pat down Republicans for wires

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is unable to trust those in his inner circle following multiple publications of phone calls among House Republican Leadership.

That dynamic was explained by MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell, who worked for Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY).

"The possible suspects from taping the call include all of the members of the Republican leadership at the time, Jan, 10th 2021, which included then-House Republican conference chair, Liz Cheney (R-WY). And the suspect list includes many, many, many others because, as The New York Times notes, several staff members for all of the members of Congress who participated in that call, we're also listening in on the call and in a position to tape it, including — and this is very important for life in Kevin McCarthy's office – including Kevin McCarthy's staff."

"It could be McCarthy's staff, the tape could be coming from inside the McCarthy house," he explained.

O'Donnell discussed the situation with Stuart Stevens, who was a top strategist on Mitt Romney's unsuccessful 2012 presidential bid.

"Stuart, he cannot trust anyone around him. He's now like a mafia boss who can't talk on the phone because the phone is being tapped by his own people," O'Donnell said. "He's gonna have to meet people in windswept parking lots and pat them down to make sure they're not wired now."

"Leah, I mean, look, this is like a lot of Lord of the Flies and poor Kevin McCarthy is gonna end up like Piggy with his brains bashed out," Stevens replied.

Watch: