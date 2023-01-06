'That's from inside your party': GOP lawmaker fact-checked over attempt to spin McCarthy giveaway as no big deal

Newly-elected, and yet-to-be sworn-in, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) was pulled up short by CNN's Kate Bolduan on Friday when he tried to claim that one of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's giveaways to the "Never Kevin" wing of the GOP was no big deal.

Speaking with the CNN host, Lawler said he no concerns that McCarthy would prevail in his quest to become the next House speaker despite making no headway after 11 votes on the House floor.

Speaking right after a McCarthy-led conference call, Lawler refused to elaborate on what was discussed before he proceeded to talk about McCarthy's chances which he claimed are improving.

"Look, you have over 200 members of the conference who have supported Kevin throughout this entire process -- that is not changing," Lawler insisted. "And we are going to continue to stand strong in support of Kevin until he ultimately is elected as speaker of the House. So ultimately here you've had, like I said, productive talks over 24 hours and many of the changes requested by the members of Freedom Caucus are changes embraced by the conference."

"So this is not a question of weakening Kevin McCarthy as speaker," he continued. "The motion to vacate [the speaker's chair] going from five to one, there is no difference especially when you look at the fact that the number of holdouts has been 20 --."

"Well, there is, "host Bolduan interrupted.

"There is not a difference between five and one, " Lawler attempted.

"There is a difference historically or it wouldn't even be an issue," the CNN host pointed out.

"Respectfully, Nancy Pelosi is the one who eliminated the motion to vacate," the GOP lawmaker replied. "

"I understand," Bolduan interrupted again. "But I will say some of your Republican colleagues, they don't like the concessions that have been made. Some of your Republican colleagues say that he is now going too far in what he's offering --- and that is not an outside analysis, that is from inside of your party. [Ohio Rep.] Max Miller said on Fox Business, I believe we have given too many concessions to the 20."

"Again, these -- this is part of negotiations -- and at the end of the day, we're either going to sink or swim as a conference," Lawler attempted again.

