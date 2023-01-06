'That's from inside your party': GOP lawmaker fact-checked over attempt to spin McCarthy giveaway as no big deal

Newly-elected, and yet-to-be sworn-in, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) was pulled up short by CNN's Kate Bolduan on Friday when he tried to claim that one of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's giveaways to the "Never Kevin" wing of the GOP was no big deal.
Speaking with the CNN host, Lawler said he no concerns that McCarthy would prevail in his quest to become the next House speaker despite making no headway after 11 votes on the House floor.
Speaking right after a McCarthy-led conference call, Lawler refused to elaborate on what was discussed before he proceeded to talk about McCarthy's chances which he claimed are improving.
"Look, you have over 200 members of the conference who have supported Kevin throughout this entire process -- that is not changing," Lawler insisted. "And we are going to continue to stand strong in support of Kevin until he ultimately is elected as speaker of the House. So ultimately here you've had, like I said, productive talks over 24 hours and many of the changes requested by the members of Freedom Caucus are changes embraced by the conference."
"So this is not a question of weakening Kevin McCarthy as speaker," he continued. "The motion to vacate [the speaker's chair] going from five to one, there is no difference especially when you look at the fact that the number of holdouts has been 20 --."
"Well, there is, "host Bolduan interrupted.
"There is not a difference between five and one, " Lawler attempted.
"There is a difference historically or it wouldn't even be an issue," the CNN host pointed out.
"Respectfully, Nancy Pelosi is the one who eliminated the motion to vacate," the GOP lawmaker replied. "
"I understand," Bolduan interrupted again. "But I will say some of your Republican colleagues, they don't like the concessions that have been made. Some of your Republican colleagues say that he is now going too far in what he's offering --- and that is not an outside analysis, that is from inside of your party. [Ohio Rep.] Max Miller said on Fox Business, I believe we have given too many concessions to the 20."
"Again, these -- this is part of negotiations -- and at the end of the day, we're either going to sink or swim as a conference," Lawler attempted again.
Nearly three years after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked worldwide protests demanding far-reaching reforms to stop law enforcement agents from perpetrating violence against the communities they're meant to protect, new data shows 2022 was the deadliest year on record for people who had police encounters in the United States.
At least 1,176 people were killed by police officers last year, according to the project Mapping Police Violence—the most since experts began tracking police violence and the use of deadly force.
The number represents the killing of more than three people per day on average by police officers, or nearly 100 per month last year.
In 2020, he year Floyd was killed, at least 1,152 people were killed by police officers, and in 2021 1,145 people were killed.
As researchers showed in a study published in The Lancet in 2021, about half of killings by law enforcement agents go unreported, so the true number of people killed by the police last year may be double the figure reported by Mapping Police Violence.
People killed by the police in 2022 included Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron, Ohio police officers after they chased him following an alleged traffic violation; Donovan Lewis, who was fatally shot by a Columbus, Ohio officer in August after police came to his house with a warrant; and Patrick Lyoya, who was killed by Grand Rapids, Michigan police after he ran away from an officer who grabbed him during a traffic stop due to an issue with his license plate.
In 32% of the cases documented by Mapping Police Violence, the victim was fleeing the police before they were killed. Legal experts say police are almost always unjustified in shooting people when they are running away from law enforcement, particularly after being suspected of committing nonviolent crimes.
"These are routine police encounters that escalate to a killing," Samuel Sinyangwe, a data scientist and policy analyst who founded Mapping Police Violence, told The Guardian. "What's clear is that it's continuing to get worse, and that it's deeply systemic."
Only 31% of police killings took place after an alleged violent crime, while 46% did not involve people who had been accused of violence. Nine percent took place during mental health or welfare checks, 8% involved traffic violations, 18% involved allegations of nonviolent offenses, and 11% involved no alleged offense.
While Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population, they accounted for 24% of the people killed by the police last year.
Bianca Austin, the aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March 2020 by police officers in Louisville when they executed a warrant in the middle of the night, demanded to know what more advocates can do to stop police violence, especially as lawmakers reject calls for far-reaching reforms and greater investments in communities—rather than police departments—as a way of making people safer.
"It just never stops," Austin told The Guardian. "There was a movement and uproar across the globe, and we're still having more killings? What are we doing wrong? It's so disheartening."
Since the killings of Floyd and Taylor sparked mass protests, legislators have passed police reforms in at least 20 states, including new restrictions on the use of force against fleeing suspects in Colorado, Illinois, and Massachusetts, and bans on chokeholds and neck restraints in California, Nevada, and New York.
All life is made up of cells several magnitudes smaller than a grain of salt. Their seemingly simple-looking structures mask the intricate and complex molecular activity that enables them to carry out the functions that sustain life. Researchers are beginning to be able to visualize this activity to a level of detail they haven’t been able to before.
Biological structures can be visualized by either starting at the level of the whole organism and working down, or starting at the level of single atoms and working up. However, there has been a resolution gap between a cell’s smallest structures, such as the cytoskeleton that supports the cell’s shape, and its largest structures, such as the ribosomes that make proteins in cells.
By analogy of Google Maps, while scientists have been able to see entire cities and individual houses, they did not have the tools to see how the houses came together to make up neighborhoods. Seeing these neighborhood-level details is essential to being able to understand how individual components work together in the environment of a cell.
New tools are steadily bridging this gap. And ongoing development of one particular technique, cryo-electron tomography, or cryo-ET, has the potential to deepen how researchers study and understand how cells function in health and disease.
Cryo-EM won the 2017 Nobel Prize in chemistry.
As the former editor-in-chief of Science magazine and as a researcher who has studied hard-to-visualize large protein structures for decades, I have witnessed astounding progress in the development of tools that can determine biological structures in detail. Just as it becomes easier to understand how complicated systems work when you know what they look like, understanding how biological structures fit together in a cell is key to understanding how organisms function.
A brief history of microscopy
In the 17th century, light microscopy first revealed the existence of cells. In the 20th century, electron microscopy offered even greater detail, revealing the elaborate structures within cells, including organelles like the endoplasmic reticulum, a complex network of membranes that play key roles in protein synthesis and transport.
From the 1940s to 1960s, biochemists worked to separate cells into their molecular components and learn how to determine the 3D structures of proteins and other macromolecules at or near atomic resolution. This was first done using X-ray crystallography to visualize the structure of myoglobin, a protein that supplies oxygen to muscles.
Over the past decade, techniques based on nuclear magnetic resonance, which produces images based on how atoms interact in a magnetic field, and cryo-electron microscopy have rapidly increased the number and complexity of the structures scientists can visualize.
What is cryo-EM and cryo-ET?
Cryo-electron microscopy, or cryo-EM, uses a camera to detect how a beam of electrons is deflected as the electrons pass through a sample to visualize structures at the molecular level. Samples are rapidly frozen to protect them from radiation damage. Detailed models of the structure of interest are made by taking multiple images of individual molecules and averaging them into a 3D structure.
Cryo-ET shares similar components with cryo-EM but uses different methods. Because most cells are too thick to be imaged clearly, a region of interest in a cell is first thinned by using an ion beam. The sample is then tilted to take multiple pictures of it at different angles, analogous to a CT scan of a body part – although in this case the imaging system itself is tilted, rather than the patient. These images are then combined by a computer to produce a 3D image of a portion of the cell.
This is a cryo-ET image of the chloroplast of an algal cell.
The resolution of this image is high enough that researchers – or computer programs – can identify the individual components of different structures in a cell. Researchers have used this approach, for example, to show how proteins move and are degraded inside an algal cell.
Many of the steps researchers once had to do manually to determine the structures of cells are becoming automated, allowing scientists to identify new structures at vastly higher speeds. For example, combining cryo-EM with artificial intelligence programs like AlphaFold can facilitate image interpretation by predicting protein structures that have not yet been characterized.
Understanding cell structure and function
As imaging methods and workflows improve, researchers will be able to tackle some key questions in cell biology with different strategies.
The first step is to decide what cells and which regions within those cells to study. Another visualization technique called correlated light and electron microscopy, or CLEM, uses fluorescent tags to help locate regions where interesting processes are taking place in living cells.
This is a cryo-EM image of a human T-cell leukemia virus type-1 (HTLV-1).
Comparing the genetic difference between cells can provide additional insight. Scientists can look at cells that are unable to carry out particular functions and see how this is reflected in their structure. This approach can also help researchers study how cells interact with each other.
Cryo-ET is likely to remain a specialized tool for some time. But further technological developments and increasing accessibility will allow the scientific community to examine the link between cellular structure and function at previously inaccessible levels of detail. I anticipate seeing new theories on how we understand cells, moving from disorganized bags of molecules to intricately organized and dynamic systems.
"Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander posted a video on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection portraying himself as a victim.
The right-wing agitator and convicted felon, who has ties to Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and prominent conservative activists, insisted that Donald Trump supporters like himself were not responsible for the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers certified President Joe Biden's election win, reported Right Wing Watch.
"We were betrayed, we were set up and the crowd was agitated," Alexander claimed, although numerous investigations have failed to turn up evidence that outside provocateurs were involved in the riot.
Alexander, who was wearing a bulletproof vest in the video, complained that a cascade of lawsuits over his alleged role in fomenting the deadly riot and his questioning by investigators had wrecked his finances, and he claimed that he was unfairly targeted despite helping to plan the rally that preceded the violent assault on the Capitol.
"Lives like mine have been ruined, they took away my life savings -- I had to spend it all on legal fees," Alexander said. "I was sued by partisan attorneys representing, pro bono, police officers I've never met that are suing me under some arcane law to get to Trump. I testified for over three hours before a grand jury that was investigating my political associations and my political speech, something they're not legally allowed to do. I testified, and I didn't plead the Fifth [Amendment], not once, before the Jan. 6 select committee for over eight hours, marking one of the longest testimonies recorded by that committee, and I told the truth because I've done nothing wrong."
"Enough," he concluded. "Jan. 6 is a day that will live in infamy, but it can be a day where we resolve that we affirm our elections, we affirm protesting and we affirm accountability. Please pray for the Jan. 6 criminal defendants. Please pray for the Jan. 6, those of us that have been politically targeted. Please pray for the mortgages and the marriages and the children that have been affected by what happened that day with the protesters and the police, and you know what I say? Damn the politicians."
