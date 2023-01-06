Kevin McCarthy could face challengers for his House seat after 'looking very, very weak'

According to a report from the Associated Press, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy may or may not become the next House speaker after multiple votes went nowhere and his struggles may lead to a primary challenge back in his California district.

As the report notes, McCarthy is still somewhat popular with his constituents but there are concerns he is more preoccupied with gaining power than what is happening back home.

According to one longtime McCarthy voter, he may start looking elsewhere.

The report states, "oil field worker Zane Denio said he wasn’t following McCarthy’s day-to-day travails on Capitol Hill as he attempts to take Pelosi’s gavel," before adding that Denio isn't a lock to vote for the incumbent next time around -- particularly because he believes McCarthy isn't a "more outspoken in defense of the [oil] industry."

"The registered Republican has voted for McCarthy in the past, but next time? That 'depends on who is running against him,' Denio said. 'I think he’s just another politician. That’s the bottom line,'" AP reported.

Mark Martinez, chair of the political science department at California State University, Bakersfield, think McCarthy has undergone damage as voters see him scrambling for speaker votes.

“This is really embarrassing,” Martinez said. said of the House voting spectacle. “Kevin is going to come out of this looking very, very weak."

He added, McCarthy's struggles could open the door to challengers, telling AP, “It’s a bat to the head for Kevin."

You can read more here.