'Capitulated to the right wing': Dems targeted by McCarthy slam his push to boot them off committees

Three of the House Democrats who were denied committee positions by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) have issued a joint statement to respond to his political positioning, as reported by NBC News via Twitter.

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) issued the joint statement:

"It is disappointing but not surprising that Kevin McCarthy has capitulated to the right wing of his caucus, undermining the integrity of the Congress, and harming our national security in the process."

The statement identifies McCarthy's close election as Speaker of the House as the origin of all his current actions, and described his action toward the trio as "a bargain that required political vengeance against the three of us."

The trio vowed to continue to advanced their preferred political platform and objectives of their constituents.

